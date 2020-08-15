Global  
 

Ontario reports highest number of new COVID-19 cases in four days

CTV News Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Ontario is reporting a slight uptick in the number of new COVID-19 cases as it records more than 100 new infections for the first time in four days.
