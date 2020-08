You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Suresh Raina joins MS Dhoni, retires from international cricket Veteran batsman Suresh Raina joined former India captain MS Dhoni in formally announcing his retirement from all international cricket. Like Dhoni, Raina made it...

Mid-Day 30 minutes ago



Following captain’s footsteps, Suresh Raina also retires from international cricket Raina’s message came minutes after Dhoni told his million of fans “consider me retired” on his Instagram page.

Hindu 30 minutes ago





Tweets about this