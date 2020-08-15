Global  
 

How Kamala Harris' Father's Jamaican Hometown Is Celebrating

NPR Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Sen. Kamala Harris' father immigrated from Jamaica to the United States in 1961. Now, Jamaicans from his hometown are celebrating that she has been chosen as Joe Biden's running mate.
 Posters of Kamala Harris have been up in Trichy, Tamil Nadu, days after she was nominated as the Vice Presidential nominee of the Democratic Party. The posters which wish her success have been put up in many parts of the town by locals. Kamala Harris’ grandfather PV Gopalan was born in this village...

