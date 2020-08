Ranajoy Paul RT @cricbuzz: Chetan Chauhan had played 40 Tests and 7 ODIs for India. https://t.co/1BFw7oWx5U 12 seconds ago

Aaryudh RT @amritabhinder: Former Indian opener Chetan Chauhan dies of Covid-related complications https://t.co/0Tp7a9FjVu 21 seconds ago

Govind Maddheshiya #जय_श्री_राम RT @EconomicTimes: Former Indian cricketer #ChetanChauhan, passed away at a hospital in Gurugram. The former cricketer-turned-politician wa… 30 seconds ago

[email protected] RT @Chancha66175323: Former India opener Chetan Chauhan succumbs to COVID-19. @ugc_india @DrRPNishank how could you be so heartless ? #Su… 50 seconds ago

Amrita Bhinder Former Indian opener Chetan Chauhan dies of Covid-related complications https://t.co/0Tp7a9FjVu 2 minutes ago

firoz mirza RT @Xpress_Sports: Former India opener Chetan Chauhan passes away. He was admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 a month… 2 minutes ago

Chanchal krishnachandra Former India opener Chetan Chauhan succumbs to COVID-19. @ugc_india @DrRPNishank how could you be so heartless ?… https://t.co/ocv1viHFVg 2 minutes ago