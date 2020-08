News24.com | SIU executive cries foul over alleged irregular contract, mismanagement Sunday, 16 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Special Investigating Unit head of strategy Ziphozenkosi Mguli has written to Justice Minister Ronald Lamola to report an alleged irregularity in the procurement of cloth face masks for the unit's staff. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this