|
'A dingo's got my baby!': NZ-born mum still cops abuse from strangers 40 years on
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
It has now been 40 years since New Zealand-born Lindy Chamberlain, her husband and young family went camping at Uluru.What happened that night, on August 17, 1980, has left her shaken to this day.Her screams of "a dingo's got...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lindy Chamberlain-Creighton Australian wrongly convicted of murder
New Zealand Island country in the South Pacific
Why New Zealand's coronavirus outbreak should concern AustraliaNew Zealand's Covid-19 outbreak has some in Australia - especially in tourism - arguing their tough travel restrictions need to be lifted. Vanessa Brown of..
New Zealand Herald
Team Smoothy jump to the top of the NZ Winter Games leaderboard
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:03Published
Covid 19 coronavirus: As Victoria maps out its virus endgame, it looks to NZ for cluesAs Victoria awaits important coronavirus modelling data later this week, the resurgence of the virus in NZ could be key to next steps, reports news.com.au's..
New Zealand Herald
Uluru large sandstone rock formation in Australia
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this