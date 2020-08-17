Donald Trump never interfered in J&K issue, stood up to China: Campaign team
Monday, 17 August 2020 () US President Donald Trump has hit the right chord with India by standing up to China and never intervening in the Kashmir issue, officials of his presidential campaign have asserted.
Seeking re-election for a second consecutive term, Trump, 74, is pitted against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, 77, in the November 3...
President Donald Trump has signalled the theme of his 2020 bid for reelection: racism. CNN reports Trump this week raised a false and racist conspiracy theory about Joe Biden's running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris. Trump's move elevated the efforts of the alt-right to portray her Harris as...
The younger brother of US President Donald Trump died Saturday at a New York hospital. He was 71. President Trump visited his brother, Robert Trump, in the hospital in New York on Friday as he headed..
This week, Joe Biden heads to the Democratic National Convention. According to CNN Biden's position is "historically strong." A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll finds Biden at 53% to President Donald..