Donald Trump never interfered in J&K issue, stood up to China: Campaign team

Mid-Day Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has hit the right chord with India by standing up to China and never intervening in the Kashmir issue, officials of his presidential campaign have asserted.

Seeking re-election for a second consecutive term, Trump, 74, is pitted against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, 77, in the November 3...
