Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Victorious' Kamala Harris poster crops up in Tamil Nadu, her niece tweets photo

Mid-Day Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Meena Harris, the niece of Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, on Sunday (local time) shared a photo of a poster that has come up in Tamil Nadu featuring the California senator calling her "victorious". Taking to Twitter, Meena, a 35-year-old lawyer based in California, said that the photo of the poster was sent...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Boosts Alt-Right With Birther Attack On Biden's VP Pick Harris [Video]

Trump Boosts Alt-Right With Birther Attack On Biden's VP Pick Harris

President Donald Trump has signalled the theme of his 2020 bid for reelection: racism. CNN reports Trump this week raised a false and racist conspiracy theory about Joe Biden's running mate,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Kamala Harris shares story about her Indian mother's journey to US [Video]

Kamala Harris shares story about her Indian mother's journey to US

Running mate of US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and California Senator Kamala Harris shared story of her mother's journey to California from Chennai (then called Madras). "When my mother..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:07Published
President Trump Refuses To Shoot Down New Lies About Sen. Kamala Harris [Video]

President Trump Refuses To Shoot Down New Lies About Sen. Kamala Harris

Debra Alfarone reports President Trump is refusing to knock down a conspiracy theory that Senator Harris is not constitutionally eligible to serve because her parents are immigrants.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:08Published

Related news from verified sources

‘Victorious’ Kamala Harris: Niece shares picture of poster in Tamil Nadu
Indian Express


Tweets about this

IExpressSouth

Express South US Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s niece, Meena Harris, shared an image of a poster that has c… https://t.co/nlLuEyg1tc 10 minutes ago

Christo_Stalin

Christo Stalin🍥 Poster wishing Kamala Harris victory put up in her granddad's village in Tamil Nadu https://t.co/xJmlwhrfGF 28 minutes ago

smshetty

S.M.Shetty RT @thenewsminute: Poster wishing Kamala Harris victory put up in her granddad's village in Tamil Nadu https://t.co/DgPtZ28Ufb 1 hour ago

mrakcreation

Ak Creation 'Victorious': Poster of Kamala Harris Pops Up in Tamil Nadu, Niece Meena Tweets Photo - Coronavirus Updates… https://t.co/P01olHPQXp 1 hour ago

thenewsminute

The News Minute Poster wishing Kamala Harris victory put up in her granddad's village in Tamil Nadu https://t.co/DgPtZ28Ufb 2 hours ago

charuhaasparab

Charuhaas parab "Victorious'' Kamala Harris Poster In Tamil Nadu, Her Niece Tweets Photo - NDTV https://t.co/glwhicujGT 2 hours ago

marylynne1

⚖️Mary KamalaHarris Foster 🐝💛#khiveforJoe RT @TheObamanista: 'Victorious’ Kamala Harris poster springs up in Tamil Nadu, niece shares photo https://t.co/TaAMXaKcRF 2 hours ago

deepvard

DeepVard RT @CNNnews18: The poster says “PV Gopalan’s granddaughter is victorious” in Tamil. https://t.co/SfqIitZTIi 3 hours ago