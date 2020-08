Arrests made in 2002 killing of Run-D.M.C.'s Jam Master Jay Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Two suspects have been indicted in the 2002 killing of hip-hop artist Jam Master Jay of Run-D.M.C., which until now had been one of New York City's most notorious unsolved killings, two law enforcement officials told the Associated Press on Monday. 👓 View full article

