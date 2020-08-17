Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Olga Freeman charged with alleged murder of boy in London

New Zealand Herald Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Olga Freeman charged with alleged murder of boy in LondonA woman has faced court charged with the murder of her ten-year-old son at a home in West London.Olga Freeman, 40, was charged with the murder of her son on Monday after police visited the property in the early hours of Sunday morning.She...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Woman charged with murdering 10-year-old boy [Video]

Woman charged with murdering 10-year-old boy

Olga Freeman, 40, has been charged with the murder of her 10-year-old son inActon, west London. Mrs Freeman was arrested after walking into a policestation in the early hours of Sunday to speak to officers, and Dylan was laterfound dead at their home.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:25Published
Selfridges to grow fresh produce with vertical farming units [Video]

Selfridges to grow fresh produce with vertical farming units

London Selfridges’ store will be able to purchase a range of fresh producethat has been grown directly in-store by Infarm – the world’s fastest growingurban farming network. Footage of InFarm store in Copenhagen.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:29Published
British home sales hit record after lockdown [Video]

British home sales hit record after lockdown

Britons bought and sold a record number of homes between mid July and early August as pent-up demand from the coronavirus lockdown and a desire to leave London bucked the usual summer slowdown, industry data showed on Monday. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:20Published

Boa constrictor captured beside River Thames at Barnes

 The large snake, thought to have been abandoned, was spotted near Barnes Bridge in south-west London.
BBC News

Tweets about this