Olga Freeman charged with alleged murder of boy in London
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
A woman has faced court charged with the murder of her ten-year-old son at a home in West London.Olga Freeman, 40, was charged with the murder of her son on Monday after police visited the property in the early hours of Sunday morning.She...
