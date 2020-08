Catholic League Peter Schweizer's accusations regarding Kamala Harris ineluctably tarnish the Church. https://t.co/vQy38YbSEz https://t.co/PmLugOuisS 5 hours ago joshuamyra RT @joshuamyra: https://t.co/AC4MThlIG3 - Kamala Harris and the Catholic Church Cover Up https://t.co/GYl4EsGFzk 2 days ago joshuamyra https://t.co/AC4MThlIG3 - Kamala Harris and the Catholic Church Cover Up https://t.co/GYl4EsGFzk 2 days ago Rif @akarl_smith For those of us in the reality-based community, Harris is notorious for helping the Catholic Church co… https://t.co/Bg5udba4Yt 2 days ago Teresa Foley🍀USN⚓️ RT @CatholicLeague: Catholic League president Bill Donohue comments on allegations that Kamala Harris covered up allegations of sexual abus… 2 days ago Gg_gumdrop#TRUMP2020 RT @mackieoria: ‼🍕 In tonight's DNC Cringevention speech Kamala said "I KNOW A PREDATOR WHEN I SEE ONE". Yes, she does and clearly given en… 2 days ago HQNEYbadgerMac⭐⭐⭐ ‼🍕 In tonight's DNC Cringevention speech Kamala said "I KNOW A PREDATOR WHEN I SEE ONE". Yes, she does and clearly… https://t.co/sZs9gtCHsV 2 days ago TommyEdmanStan RT @GematriaHub: Kamala Harris has helped cover up sexual abuse by the Catholic Church & June 26, 2020 article about it https://t.co/qlBoI… 3 days ago