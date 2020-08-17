Inquiry Finds Prosecutors Mishandled Jussie Smollett Case Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Watch VideoAn inquiry by a special prosecutor in Chicago has found the office that handled actor Jussie Smollett's case abused its role and made several misleading statements.



Smollett faced accusations of staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself in Chicago last year. He alleged he was beaten and had a noose tied... Watch VideoAn inquiry by a special prosecutor in Chicago has found the office that handled actor Jussie Smollett's case abused its role and made several misleading statements.Smollett faced accusations of staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself in Chicago last year. He alleged he was beaten and had a noose tied 👓 View full article

