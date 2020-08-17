Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Inquiry Finds Prosecutors Mishandled Jussie Smollett Case

Newsy Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Inquiry Finds Prosecutors Mishandled Jussie Smollett CaseWatch VideoAn inquiry by a special prosecutor in Chicago has found the office that handled actor Jussie Smollett's case abused its role and made several misleading statements. 

Smollett faced accusations of staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself in Chicago last year. He alleged he was beaten and had a noose tied...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: The Handling Of The Jussie Smollett Case

The Handling Of The Jussie Smollett Case 02:31

 CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports Special Prosecutor Dan Webb has finished his investigation into the Cook County State's Attorney's handling of the Jussie Smollett case.Webb found evidence that "establishes substantial abuses and discretions" in Kim Foxx's prosecuting and resolving the case.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Investigator Blasts Cook County's Handling Of Jussie Smollett Case [Video]

Investigator Blasts Cook County's Handling Of Jussie Smollett Case

Illinois' Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx and her office made major errors in the case against actor Jussie Smollett last year, but did nothing criminal. According to Newser, that's the..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:35Published
A Deeper Look Into The Report Criticizing State's Attorney Foxx's Handling Of Smollett Case [Video]

A Deeper Look Into The Report Criticizing State's Attorney Foxx's Handling Of Smollett Case

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar has more on the report by Special Prosecutor Dan Webb, which found evidence that "establishes substantial abuses and discretions" in State's Attorney Kim Foxx's prosecuting and..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:55Published
Special Prosecutor Dan Webb Finds 'Abuses Of Discretion' In Prosecuting Of Smollett Case [Video]

Special Prosecutor Dan Webb Finds 'Abuses Of Discretion' In Prosecuting Of Smollett Case

Special Prosecutor Dan Webb has finished his investigation into the Cook County State's Attorney's handling of the Jussie Smollett case.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Special prosecutor in Jussie Smollett investigation finds Kim Foxx's office mishandled case

 Special prosecutor Dan Webb sharply criticized the handling of the Smollett case by Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and her assistant prosecutors.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this