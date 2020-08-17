|
Inquiry Finds Prosecutors Mishandled Jussie Smollett Case
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Watch VideoAn inquiry by a special prosecutor in Chicago has found the office that handled actor Jussie Smollett's case abused its role and made several misleading statements.
Smollett faced accusations of staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself in Chicago last year. He alleged he was beaten and had a noose tied...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this