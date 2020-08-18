Democrats kick off convention to nominate Joe Biden and 'save' democracy
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 (
27 minutes ago) Several Republicans, Michelle Obama and former rival Bernie Sanders are lending their support to Joe Biden and the Democrats at their national convention.
This week, Joe Biden heads to the Democratic National Convention. According to CNN Biden's position is "historically strong." A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll finds Biden at 53% to President Donald Trump's 42% nationally among registered voters. A Fox News poll has Biden up by 7 points. Monmouth...
