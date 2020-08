Pelosi cuts short lawmakers' recess for vote on USPS bill Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she is calling the House back into session over the crisis at the US Postal Service, setting up a political showdown amid growing concerns that the Trump White House is trying to undermine the agency ahead of the election.



Pelosi is cutting short lawmakers' summer recess with a vote expected the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources US lawmakers' recalled over USPS mail-in votes crisis Nancy Pelosi has cut short lawmakers' summer recess over a crisis at the US Postal Service. It has warned that it cannot guarantee all votes for November's...

Deutsche Welle 23 hours ago





Tweets about this