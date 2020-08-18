Global  
 

More infectious coronavirus mutation may be 'a good thing', says disease expert

Khaleej Times Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Malaysia urged greater public vigilance after authorities detected what they believe was the D614G mutation of the virus.
Infectious COVID-19 mutation may be 'a good thing' – disease expert

Infectious COVID-19 mutation may be 'a good thing' – disease expert The new mutation may make the coronavirus more infectious, bu it appears to be less deadly.
Jerusalem Post


