Gunfire heard at Mali army base as soldiers mutiny outside capital
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 () Gunfire was heard on Tuesday at an army base outside Mali's capital Bamako as diplomatic and security sources said a mutiny was under way. Local residents and security sources said there was gunfire at the army base in Kati, about 15 km (9 miles) outside Bamako, where a mutiny in 2012 led to a coup d'etat. "Yes, mutiny. The military has taken up arms," a security source said.
Iranian authorities are investigating a large explosion east of the capital, Tehran, near a military base which is thought to have played a role in past nuclear testing activities.Footage circulating..
Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 00:38Published