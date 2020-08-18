Gunfire heard at Mali army base as soldiers mutiny outside capital Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Gunfire was heard on Tuesday at an army base outside Mali's capital Bamako as diplomatic and security sources said a mutiny was under way. Local residents and security sources said there was gunfire at the army base in Kati, about 15 km (9 miles) outside Bamako, where a mutiny in 2012 led to a coup d'etat. "Yes, mutiny. The military has taken up arms," a security source said.


