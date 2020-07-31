Record Newspapers Most studies conducted to date have suggested only about 10% to 20% of people have antibodies. https://t.co/eSrVS0f5cd 6 minutes ago The Youth Times WHO: Herd Immunity Requires Effective Vaccine https://t.co/R4OcoAgiRc 6 minutes ago NBC Montana The World Health Organization says the planet is nowhere near the amount of coronavirus immunity needed to induce h… https://t.co/GKYQI2AzEe 13 minutes ago Ketan Herd immunity requires effective vaccine, says WHO But some experts have suggested that even if half the populatio… https://t.co/izxJ01UMVu 13 minutes ago KaneCounty Chronicle Most studies conducted to date have suggested only about 10% to 20% of people have antibodies. https://t.co/VIE9yNOYqt 21 minutes ago KFVS News Herd immunity is typically achieved with vaccination and most scientists estimate at least 70% of the population mu… https://t.co/4dDetbfBZw 23 minutes ago The Indian Express #IEWorld | Herd immunity is typically achieved with vaccination and most scientists estimate at least 70 per cent o… https://t.co/HwmDQwak5w 27 minutes ago The Pioneer Chhattisgarh (Raipur) RT @TheDailyPioneer: #Coronavirus : The WHO says the planet is nowhere near the amount of coronavirus immunity needed to induce herd immuni… 28 minutes ago