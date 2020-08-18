Global  
 

Judge Blocks Trump Admin. Rule On Transgender Health Care Protections

Newsy Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Judge Blocks Trump Admin. Rule On Transgender Health Care ProtectionsWatch VideoA federal judge blocked a Trump administration rule which would have ended health care discrimination protections against transgender Americans.

U.S. District Court Judge Frederic Block neutralized the federal Department of Health and Human Services rule Monday — hours before it was slated to take...
