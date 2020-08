Sam Clench: Three huge danger signs for Donald Trump from day one of Democratic convention

J RT @CNN: Patricia and Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis homeowners who pointed guns at protesters earlier this summer, are scheduled to speak a… 20 seconds ago

Mrs. D 🆘 RT @roper_93: Guys, the racist couple in St. Louis who pointed guns at BLM protesters will speak at the RNC next week. 57 seconds ago

Simon Bamischijf 🚜🇳🇱 #TeamMensEnDier RT @hermanbenschop: Lifelong Democrats RT @CNN: Patricia and Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis homeowners who pointed guns at protesters earlie… 59 seconds ago

Steve Bee RT @CNNPolitics: The St. Louis homeowners who pointed guns at protesters earlier this summer are scheduled to speak at the Republican Natio… 2 minutes ago

❥ вαє McCloskeys: St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters to speak at Republican convention - CNNPolitics https://t.co/mgbYgLKBl5 3 minutes ago

NatvAmcan RT @amvetsupport: "St. Louis couple who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters to speak at RNC " Biden gets Michelle Obama; trump g… 3 minutes ago

Herman Benschop Lifelong Democrats RT @CNN: Patricia and Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis homeowners who pointed guns at protesters ea… https://t.co/RhbMn18RmR 3 minutes ago