Sam Clench: Three huge danger signs for Donald Trump from day one of Democratic convention

PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 13 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Michelle Obama says Trump is 'in over his head' 01:13 Former First Lady Michelle Obama is telling Democrats, vote like your livesdepend on it. Mrs. Obama gave a passionate speech on the first night of theDemocratic National Convention on Monday and addressed Trump directly. Shesays, "Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had...