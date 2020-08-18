Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sam Clench: Three huge danger signs for Donald Trump from day one of Democratic convention

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Sam Clench: Three huge danger signs for Donald Trump from day one of Democratic conventionCOMMENT: Buried amid the boring political speeches of the Democratic convention's first day were three unmissable danger signs for the incumbent President, writes Sam Clench of new.com.au. The first day of the Democratic National...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Michelle Obama says Trump is 'in over his head'

Michelle Obama says Trump is 'in over his head' 01:13

 Former First Lady Michelle Obama is telling Democrats, vote like your livesdepend on it. Mrs. Obama gave a passionate speech on the first night of theDemocratic National Convention on Monday and addressed Trump directly. Shesays, "Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Democrats make case against Trump during first night of DNC

 On Monday night, Democrats -- and a number of Republicans -- rallied around Joe Biden at the Democratic National Convention. Democratic strategist Lynda Tran and..
CBS News

Senator Amy Klobuchar trying to fight her way into the Democrats' top tier

 As Democratic candidates prepare to take the debate stage in Iowa, there is a great deal at stake for Senator Amy Klobuchar. CBS News campaign 2020 reporter Bo..
CBS News

CBS News poll: Americans remain divided on Trump impeachment

 Ahead of Wednesday's public impeachment hearings, a CBS News poll finds more than half of Americans approve of the inquiry into President Trump. However, a..
CBS News

Biden campaign communications director on how the former vice president prepared for the third Democratic debate

 CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe spoke with the communications director for Joe Biden's campaign, Kate Bedingfield, about what to expect from the..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Pulls Plug on USPS Changes

 President Trump's new Postmaster General is doing a major about-face ... suspending all major changes to the USPS until after the November election. Louis DeJoy..
TMZ.com

Trump pardons Susan B. Anthony on 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment

 President Trump is posthumously pardoning Susan B. Anthony, a leader of the women's suffrage movement who was arrested for illegally voting in 1872. Mr. Trump..
CBS News

Key takeaways from Senate's Russia investigation

 The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence released a new report outlining extensive contact between the Trump campaign and Russian operatives in the months..
CBS News

Couple who pointed guns at protesters to speak at RNC

 This is not the first time the McCloskeys have been linked to the Trump campaign.
CBS News

News.com.au News.com.au Australian news website

Covid 19 coronavirus: Unauthorised party at aged care facility creates 'catastrophic' infection

 A decision by senior staff at a Melbourne nursing home to host an unauthorised party at an aged-care centre now riddled with Covid-19 cases has been slammed by..
New Zealand Herald

Related videos from verified sources

Republicans Back Biden At Democratic Convention [Video]

Republicans Back Biden At Democratic Convention

Several high-profile Republicans, like former Govs. John Kasich and Christine Todd Whitman crossed party lines to endorse Joe Biden at the Democratic National Convention.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:17Published
Sanders Calls On Voters To Kick Trump Out [Video]

Sanders Calls On Voters To Kick Trump Out

On Monday, the Democratic party held its 2020 national convention. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders called on American voters to mount an "unprecedented response" at the ballot box and remove President..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
Gretchen Whitmer Shreds Trump’s Coronavirus Response [Video]

Gretchen Whitmer Shreds Trump’s Coronavirus Response

“A president who fights his fellow Americans rather than fight the virus.” The Michigan governor scorched President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response during the opening night of the Democratic..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:34Published

Tweets about this

Tall_Dark_Wavey

J RT @CNN: Patricia and Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis homeowners who pointed guns at protesters earlier this summer, are scheduled to speak a… 20 seconds ago

MrsLGD

Mrs. D 🆘 RT @roper_93: Guys, the racist couple in St. Louis who pointed guns at BLM protesters will speak at the RNC next week. 57 seconds ago

KarpermanNL

Simon Bamischijf 🚜🇳🇱 #TeamMensEnDier RT @hermanbenschop: Lifelong Democrats RT @CNN: Patricia and Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis homeowners who pointed guns at protesters earlie… 59 seconds ago

SteveBe92484052

Steve Bee RT @CNNPolitics: The St. Louis homeowners who pointed guns at protesters earlier this summer are scheduled to speak at the Republican Natio… 2 minutes ago

_pearlsNcurls

❥ вαє McCloskeys: St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters to speak at Republican convention - CNNPolitics https://t.co/mgbYgLKBl5 3 minutes ago

82288Cowboys

NatvAmcan RT @amvetsupport: "St. Louis couple who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters to speak at RNC " Biden gets Michelle Obama; trump g… 3 minutes ago

hermanbenschop

Herman Benschop Lifelong Democrats RT @CNN: Patricia and Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis homeowners who pointed guns at protesters ea… https://t.co/RhbMn18RmR 3 minutes ago

freewomen4ever

#BoomerMama RT @yoruguaenusa: I'M DEAD 😂😂 KEN & KAREN WHO POINTED GUNS AT PROTESTERS TO SPEAK AT REPUBLICAN CONVENTION What a sad vision for America… 4 minutes ago