|
|
|
Lebanon: Court Convicts Hezbollah Member Salim Jamil Ayyash For Hariri Assassination
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
A UN-backed tribunal on Tuesday convicted a Hezbollah member of involvement in the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri.
Salim Jamil Ayyash was found guilty as a co-conspirator of five charges linked to his involvement in the truck bombing.
Three others were acquitted of being involved in the...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|