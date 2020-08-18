Global  
 

Lebanon: Court Convicts Hezbollah Member Salim Jamil Ayyash For Hariri Assassination

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 18 August 2020
A UN-backed tribunal on Tuesday convicted a Hezbollah member of involvement in the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri.

Salim Jamil Ayyash was found guilty as a co-conspirator of five charges linked to his involvement in the truck bombing.

Three others were acquitted of being involved in the...
