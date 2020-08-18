New photos show Bill Clinton getting massage from Jeffrey Epstein accuser

Trump Justifies Wishing Ghislaine Maxwell Well



President Donald Trump has revealed why he wished Ghislaine Maxwell well after she was arrested. Last month, when asked about Maxwell's arrest, Trump told reporters: 'I just wish her well, frankly.' According to CNN, it's because he says he doesn't want her to die in jail like her former boyfriend and alleged accomplice, Jeffrey Epstein. Trump made the remarks in an interview with "Axios on HBO" that aired Monday night.

