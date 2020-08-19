|
Covid 19 coronavirus: Female-led countries had half as many deaths as those with male leaders, analysis finds
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
A new study has continued to show that countries that are female-led have suffered half as many Covid-19 deaths compared to male leaders.Female leaders including New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern, Germany's Angela Merkel, Taiwan's Tsai...
