Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid 19 coronavirus: Female-led countries had half as many deaths as those with male leaders, analysis finds

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Female-led countries had half as many deaths as those with male leaders, analysis findsA new study has continued to show that countries that are female-led have suffered half as many Covid-19 deaths compared to male leaders.Female leaders including New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern, Germany's Angela Merkel, Taiwan's Tsai...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: COVID update: Maharashtra's cases nearing 6 lakh, deaths cross 20,000 mark

COVID update: Maharashtra's cases nearing 6 lakh, deaths cross 20,000 mark 01:23

 India's coronavirus woes are far from over as the country is continuously reporting over 60,000 cases, daily for the last few days, and has seen rise of 50,000 plus new infections all August. Moreover, the deaths related to COVID-19 are set to cross the 50,000 mark with the current toll standing at...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

AP Top Stories August 18 P

 Here's the latest for Tuesday August 18th: The U.S. postmaster general halts some operational changes after outcry; Germany mandates virus test for travelers..
USATODAY.com

Putin tells Merkel external intervention in Belarus would be unacceptable

 Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Angela Merkel that any attempts to interfere in the domestic affairs of...
WorldNews

Israeli air force jets are in Germany for an exercise for the first time ever

 On August 17, 2020, six Israeli Air Force F-16C/Ds "Barak," belonging to the 101 and 105 Sqn from Hatzor Air Base arrived at Nörvenich Air Base, in...
WorldNews

Major child sexual abuse trial begins in Germany

 Police say they found a huge online abuse network stemming from a house near Cologne.
BBC News

New Zealand New Zealand Island country in the South Pacific

New Zealand prime minister calls Trump's claim of coronavirus surge "patently wrong"

 New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is pushing back against President Trump's claim that her country is seeing a "terrible" surge of coronavirus cases..
CBS News

Trump slams New Zealand's 'big surge' of 13 COVID-19 cases. Jacinda Ardern hits back

 "Big surge in New Zealand ... it's terrible," Trump said. New Zealand has 13 new cases and prime minister Jacinda Ardern has something to say.
USATODAY.com
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Delays Election Due to COVID-19 [Video]

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Delays Election Due to COVID-19

Ardern is delaying the country’s parliamentary election by four weeks to October 17th as the coronavirus reemerges.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published
Ardern: Trump's NZ virus remarks patently wrong [Video]

Ardern: Trump's NZ virus remarks patently wrong

New Zealand's leader has hit back at US President Donald Trump's claim thatthe country is experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases. Prime Minister JacindaArdern said on Tuesday that Mr Trump's comments were "patently wrong". MrTrump made the comments on Monday at a campaign stop in Mankato, Minnesota. Hesaid some countries held up as models for their virus response were now saying"whoops".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Taiwan Taiwan Country in East Asia

Taiwan to send seeds to outer space: NSPO

 By Su Meng-chuan and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer Taiwan is to send plant seeds to outer space for the first time in October to observe how the..
WorldNews

Hsieh Su-wei to skip US Open due to injury, COVID-19

 Staff writer, with CNA Taiwanese tennis ace Hsieh Su-wei yesterday said that she would not compete in the US Open due to an ankle injury and the COVID-19..
WorldNews

U.S. Tries to Bolster Taiwan’s Status, Short of Recognizing Sovereignty

 President Trump prefers a robust relationship with authoritarian China to one with democratic Taiwan. But other American officials aim to strengthen U.S.-Taiwan..
NYTimes.com

Angela Merkel Angela Merkel Chancellor of Germany

Merkel demands ‘unconditional’ release of protesters in Belarus, as European Commission chief calls for sanctions

 German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen have slammed Minsk over its handling of post-presidential election protests and..
WorldNews

'Bazooka man' Olaf Scholz in bid to become German chancellor

 The centre-left finance minister fires the first salvo in the race to succeed Angela Merkel.
BBC News

Exclusive: Merkel to visit Macron at summer residence around Aug 20 - source

 PARIS (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel is planning to visit French President Emmanuel Macron at his summer residence on the Mediterranean around Aug...
WorldNews

Jacinda Ardern Jacinda Ardern 40th Prime Minister of New Zealand


Female Female The sex of an organism which produces ova

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Health officials tell school leaders Johnson County, Kansas in Red zone for COVID-19 [Video]

Health officials tell school leaders Johnson County, Kansas in Red zone for COVID-19

Johnson County, Kansas, health officials met with the leaders of the county's six school districts to talk about guidance for reopening schools.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 00:33Published
WHO Chief Urges for Countries to Stop ‘Vaccine Nationalism’ [Video]

WHO Chief Urges for Countries to Stop ‘Vaccine Nationalism’

The head of the World Health Organization is urging countries to put a stop to what he dubbed “vaccine nationalism.”

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:34Published
Santiago lockdown eases: Chile authorities fear COVID resurgence [Video]

Santiago lockdown eases: Chile authorities fear COVID resurgence

Lifting one of the longest lockdowns - restrictions begin to ease in parts of Santiago after more than 150 days.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Merkel demands ‘unconditional’ release of protesters in Belarus, as European Commission chief calls for sanctions

Merkel demands ‘unconditional’ release of protesters in Belarus, as European Commission chief calls for sanctions German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen have slammed Minsk over its handling of post-presidential election protests and...
WorldNews

Belarus live updates: Merkel calls for 'national dialogue'

 Germany's Angela Merkel has discussed the situation in Belarus with Vladimir Putin. The chancellor said a "national dialogue with the opposition" was a crucial...
Deutsche Welle

Coronavirus: Germany lockdown easing to be paused amid spike in cases, says Merkel

 Angela Merkel has ruled out easing coronavirus restrictions any further after a spike in infections in Germany.
Independent


Tweets about this