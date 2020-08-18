Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AOC 'snubs' Joe Biden in speech nominating Bernie Sanders in 90-second appearance

Independent Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivered a snub to Joe Biden when she delivered a speech endorsing her progressive mentor Bernie Sanders for president.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: Bernie Sanders And Wife Jane Seen Being Adorable Backstage At DNC Convention

Bernie Sanders And Wife Jane Seen Being Adorable Backstage At DNC Convention 00:32

 Before delivering his speech to the DNC, Bernie Sanders was caught on live stream being adorable with wife Jane.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bernie Sanders 'Nero fiddled as Rome burned, Trump golfs' [Video]

Bernie Sanders 'Nero fiddled as Rome burned, Trump golfs'

Bernie Sanders 'Nero fiddled as Rome burned, Trump golfs'

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:02Published
'Nero fiddled while Rome burned - Trump golfs' -Sanders [Video]

'Nero fiddled while Rome burned - Trump golfs' -Sanders

Sen. Bernie Sanders, speaking in support of Joe Biden on the first night of the Democratic National Convention, blasted President Trump's response to the coronavirus, saying he put American lives "in..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published
'The unthinkable has become normal' -Sanders [Video]

'The unthinkable has become normal' -Sanders

Sen. Bernie Sanders, who ran against Joe Biden in the Democratic primary, spoke passionately about his former rival at the Democratic National Convention Monday and condemned President Trump for his..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:48Published

Tweets about this