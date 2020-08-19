Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: Australia's Scott Morrison plans to make vaccine 'as mandatory as possible' once it proves safe

Wednesday, 19 August 2020
Covid 19 coronavirus: Australia's Scott Morrison plans to make vaccine 'as mandatory as possible' once it proves safeAustralian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he intends to make a Covid-19 vaccine as "mandatory as you can possibly make it" for all Australians once it becomes available.It emerged today that the Morrison Government has confirmed...
