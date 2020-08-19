Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita resigns after detention by military
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 () Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita resigned on Tuesday and dissolved parliament hours after mutinying soldiers detained him at gunpoint, plunging a country already facing a jihadist insurgency and mass protests deeper into crisis.
