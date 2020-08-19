Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita resigns after detention by military

Jonathan mlambo RT @BD_Africa: Mali's president said he was resigning to avoid "bloodshed" early Wednesday, hours after his arrest by troops in a sudden co… 7 seconds ago Aman RT @SkyNews: The president of Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has said he is stepping down and dissolving parliament, hours after mutinying so… 12 seconds ago Dandelionist RT @AfricaFactsZone: Coup in progress in Mali to bring an end to the French-backed administration of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. The… 13 seconds ago Ifeanyi Ohams RT @MrSomtoOkonkwo: 📹Coup In Progress In Mali To Bring An End To The French-backed Administration Of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. #ItI… 23 seconds ago Mkhonto RT @Africarevolt: Coup in Mali to bring an end to the French-backed administration of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. The protesters whos… 31 seconds ago JEAN CULE. RT @RosebellK: President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta of #Mali has resigned, after being detained by soldiers. state TV reports he will dissolvi… 34 seconds ago Olamilekan RT @DonKlericuzio: Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita steps down from power. https://t.co/JJnpV3xzfY 35 seconds ago Soko Huru RT @AfricaInNetwork: Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta has resigned, after being detained by soldiers on Tuesday. He has also, throug… 35 seconds ago