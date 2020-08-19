Global  
 

Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita resigns after detention by military

Zee News Wednesday, 19 August 2020
Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita resigned on Tuesday and dissolved parliament hours after mutinying soldiers detained him at gunpoint, plunging a country already facing a jihadist insurgency and mass protests deeper into crisis.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
News video: Mali's Keita resigns as president after military mutiny

Mali's Keita resigns as president after military mutiny 06:41

 Move comes hours after mutinying soldiers detained the president, but it is unclear who will govern in Keita's absence.

