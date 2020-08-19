Docs suggest bureaucrats were nudged to look to WE Charity for student program Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Thousands of pages of newly released documents back up the Trudeau government's contention that it was federal public servants who recommended a student service grant program be administered by WE Charity, but they also suggest that Youth Minister Bardish Chagger helped get WE Charity on her bureaucrats' radar and political staff in Morneau's office helped keep it there. 👓 View full article

