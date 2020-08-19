Global  
 

Lightning-sparked wildfires rage in California wine country

Zee News Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Dozens of lightning-sparked wildfires threatened communities in Northern California`s wine country on Wednesday, and Colorado battled its second-largest fire ever as a heatwave supercharged blazes across the US West. A group of fires in Northern California that covers over 46,000 acres (18,615 hectares) has destroyed at least 50 structures in a hill and mountain area near Vacaville in Solano County, authorities said.
