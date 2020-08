Occidental Sells Wyoming, Colorado And Utah Land Grant Assets To Orion Mine Finance For $1.33 Billion Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Occidental said Wednesday it has entered into a purchase and sale agreement to divest Wyoming, Colorado, and Utah Land Grant assets to Orion for approximately $1.33 billion.



The transaction, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020, has a footprint of approximately 4.5 million mineral acres and 1 million fee... Occidental said Wednesday it has entered into a purchase and sale agreement to divest Wyoming, Colorado, and Utah Land Grant assets to Orion for approximately $1.33 billion.The transaction, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020, has a footprint of approximately 4.5 million mineral acres and 1 million fee 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Eurasia Review Occidental Sells Wyoming, Colorado And Utah Land Grant Assets To Orion Mine Finance For $1… https://t.co/LpTUXAVFsd 10 minutes ago Sometimes you must SHOW them.... Occidental sells Wyoming, Colorado and Utah land grant assets for $1.33 billion https://t.co/kh0CIJPLwR 4 hours ago FaisamTrader $spy $gspc $aapl $nflx $goog $tsla Occidental sells Wyoming, Colorado and Utah land grant assets for $1.33 billion https://t.co/KeiwkoKflv 5 hours ago ValenzuelaPost Occidental sells Wyoming, Colorado and Utah land grant assets for $1.33 billion https://t.co/oZyJqgHAiW 6 hours ago MarketsTicker Occidental sells Wyoming, Colorado and Utah land grant assets for $1.33 billion https://t.co/bdvT4oyYB9 6 hours ago