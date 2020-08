Timthetatman Finally Wins His 1st 'Fall Guys' Crown Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

One of Twitch's most popular games, Fall Guys, has been a tough struggle for streamer Timthetatman to get just a single win in. That winless streak finally ended with a hot dog skinned hexagon victory. One of Twitch's most popular games, Fall Guys, has been a tough struggle for streamer Timthetatman to get just a single win in. That winless streak finally ended with a hot dog skinned hexagon victory. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Top 10 Insanely Fun Fall Guys Courses



This little game of bean people and obstacle courses has captured our hearts! For this list, we’re looking at our favorite courses (or “Rounds”) in the adorable battle royale “Fall Guys:.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 08:44 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this