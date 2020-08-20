Barack Obama in DNC speech: Donald Trump diminished US 'Proud Reputation' around world
Thursday, 20 August 2020 () Former US President *Barack Obama* in early excerpts released from his speech for the Democratic National Convention later on Wednesday (local time) said President *Donald Trump* has diminished the *United States*' proud reputation around the world.
"Donald Trump hasn't grown into the job because he can't," Obama said in the...
