Barack Obama in DNC speech: Donald Trump diminished US 'Proud Reputation' around world

Mid-Day Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Former US President *Barack Obama* in early excerpts released from his speech for the Democratic National Convention later on Wednesday (local time) said President *Donald Trump* has diminished the *United States*' proud reputation around the world.

"Donald Trump hasn't grown into the job because he can't," Obama said in the...
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Michelle Obama Gets Praise From Fox News Anchors for ‘Slicing and Dicing’ Trump During DNC Speech

Michelle Obama Gets Praise From Fox News Anchors for ‘Slicing and Dicing’ Trump During DNC Speech 01:11

 Fox News anchors largely praised Michelle Obama’s DNC speech, saying she “flayed, sliced and diced Donald Trump.” Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

