Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic Party's nomination for US vice-president

Mid-Day Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Senator *Kamala Harris* has accepted the Democratic Party's nomination to be the vice president of the *United States*, scripting history by becoming the first Indian-American and also the first Black woman to be on a major political party's national ticket.

She was nominated as the vice-presidential candidate on Wednesday at...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: US Vice President candidate Kamala Harris' posters pop up in Tamil Nadu

US Vice President candidate Kamala Harris' posters pop up in Tamil Nadu 02:14

 Poster of Kamala Harris were erected in her native place on August 18 ahead her nomination as presumptive Democratic vice president. Posters have pictures of Harris with a text in Tamilian script. Trustee of Sri Sewage Perumal temple in Trichy, Ramanan said, "Her father was born in this village and...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Highlights: Night 3 of the Democratic National Convention [Video]

Highlights: Night 3 of the Democratic National Convention

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., became the first Black and South Asian woman to accept the Democratic nomination for vice president Wednesday at the Democratic National Convention. Here are the..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 04:11Published
Kamala Harris Speaks On Her Background At DNC [Video]

Kamala Harris Speaks On Her Background At DNC

Sen. Amy Klobuchar previews tonight's history-making VP speech by Kamala Harris. 'Every little girl and boy in America, especially African Americans, Indian Americans, they're going to look at that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
Sen. Kamala Harris Makes History Accepting Vice Presidential Nomination At Virtual DNC [Video]

Sen. Kamala Harris Makes History Accepting Vice Presidential Nomination At Virtual DNC

History was made Wednesday as Sen. Kamala Harris officially became the Democratic vice presidential nominee — the first Black and South Asian woman to accept a major party's vice presidential..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 06:01Published

Related news from verified sources

2020 Democratic National Convention, Day 3: Live updates

 Kamala Harris is set to accept the Democratic party's nomination for vice president.
CBS News Also reported by •Japan Today

Kamala Harris to accept VP nomination at DNC

 It will be a historic night for Kamala Harris and the nation as California's junior senator takes the stage at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday to...
CBS News

US election: Donald Trump suggests Kamala Harris, a US citizen, is ineligible to be vice president

US election: Donald Trump suggests Kamala Harris, a US citizen, is ineligible to be vice president Donald Trump has turned birther again, suggesting the Democratic Party's nominee for vice president, Kamala Harris, might be ineligible for the job.Joe Biden...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Tweets about this