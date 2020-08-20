Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic Party's nomination for US vice-president
Thursday, 20 August 2020 () Senator *Kamala Harris* has accepted the Democratic Party's nomination to be the vice president of the *United States*, scripting history by becoming the first Indian-American and also the first Black woman to be on a major political party's national ticket.
She was nominated as the vice-presidential candidate on Wednesday at...
Poster of Kamala Harris were erected in her native place on August 18 ahead her nomination as presumptive Democratic vice president. Posters have pictures of Harris with a text in Tamilian script. Trustee of Sri Sewage Perumal temple in Trichy, Ramanan said, "Her father was born in this village and...
