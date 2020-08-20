|
Australia promises free coronavirus vaccine to all
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Australia has announced a deal to manufacture a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZenec.
"Under the deal, every single Australian will be able to receive the University of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine for free, should trials prove successful, safe and effective," Prime...
