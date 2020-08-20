Global  
 

Apple becomes first US company to hit $2 trillion in market value

Khaleej Times Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Apple is followed by other companies, including Amazon, Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet, all of which now have more than $1 trillion in market value.
 Apple just became the first US-listed company to reach a $2 trillion market capitalization. Apple shares rose 1.2% to an all-time high of $467.84 per share on Wednesday to reach the $2-trillion milestone. Oil giant Saudi Aramco is the only other publicly listed company to ever hit a $2 trillion

