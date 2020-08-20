Putin opponent Alexei Navalny poisoned by 'toxin' in his tea - reports

Comatose Russian Dissident Alexey Navalny In Berlin



Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has left Omsk, Siberia, and is now in Berlin, Germany, for further medical care. CNN reports the 44-year-old lawyer and anti-corruption blogger felt gravely ill on a flight to Moscow from Tomsk on Thursday, in a suspected poisoning. Navalny, 44, is now in a coma, but it took until Friday for Russian doctors to give his team permission to move him.

