Putin opponent Alexei Navalny poisoned by 'toxin' in his tea - reports

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Putin opponent Alexei Navalny poisoned by 'toxin' in his tea - reportsProminent Russian anti-corruption activist and Vladimir Putin opponent Alexei Navalny has reportedly been admitted to hospital in an unconscious state after being reportedly poisoned by a "toxin" in his tea.The 44-year-old foe of...
Video Credit: Veuer
News video: Vocal Putin Critic Alexei Navalny Unconscious & on Ventilator After Suspected Poisoning: Report

Vocal Putin Critic Alexei Navalny Unconscious & on Ventilator After Suspected Poisoning: Report 00:59

 Russian activist Alexei Navalny has been hospitalized for what is suspected to be poisoning by a toxin.

‘Poisoned’ Kremlin critic Navalny arrives at Berlin hospital [Video]

‘Poisoned’ Kremlin critic Navalny arrives at Berlin hospital

Navalny’s wife believes the delay was to allow whatever substance is in his system to degrade and to make identifying it more difficult.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
Comatose Russian Dissident Alexey Navalny In Berlin [Video]

Comatose Russian Dissident Alexey Navalny In Berlin

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has left Omsk, Siberia, and is now in Berlin, Germany, for further medical care. CNN reports the 44-year-old lawyer and anti-corruption blogger felt gravely ill on a flight to Moscow from Tomsk on Thursday, in a suspected poisoning. Navalny, 44, is now in a coma, but it took until Friday for Russian doctors to give his team permission to move him.

Credit: Wochit News
Alexei Navalny has landed in Germany for medical treatment after suspect 'poisoning' [Video]

Alexei Navalny has landed in Germany for medical treatment after suspect 'poisoning'

He landed in Berlin on Saturday morning after Russian doctors said he was 'stable' enough to travel.

Credit: Euronews English
Plane carrying Russian politician Alexei Navalny lands in Germany [Video]

Plane carrying Russian politician Alexei Navalny lands in Germany

Prominent Kremlin critic, who is in coma after a suspected poisoning, is evacuated to Berlin for medical care.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO

Alexei Navalny: Putin critic taken to airport for flight to Germany

 The Russian opposition activist is being flown to Berlin for treatment, after falling ill in Siberia.
BBC News

Russia to let Navalny fly to Berlin for treatment

 Russian doctors have given a dissident who is in a coma after a suspected poisoning permission to be transferred abroad for medical treatment, a senior medic..
WorldNews

Putin bets on Lukashenko keeping power in Belarus for now - sources

 MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko will probably cling to power for now despite protests..
WorldNews
'Poison is part of Putin's policy,' says Alexei Navalny associate [Video]

'Poison is part of Putin's policy,' says Alexei Navalny associate

Moscow municipal deputy and associate of Alexei Navalny, Konstantin Jankauskas, tells Euronews he refutes the claim that no poison was found in the opposition politician's blood. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)

Russian doctors say ‘no trace’ of poison in Navalny, refuse evacuation

 Doctors treating Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny said Friday there was no evidence to back claims he was poisoned, as aides accused authorities of..
WorldNews

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny airlifted to Germany [Video]

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny airlifted to Germany

A plane carrying a Russian dissident in a coma after a suspected poisoningleft for a German hospital on Saturday after prolonged wrangling over AlexeiNavalny’s condition and treatment. The plane..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Doctors say Kremlin foe Navalny cannot be moved [Video]

Doctors say Kremlin foe Navalny cannot be moved

Alexei Navalny, the fierce critic of the Kremlin who is in a coma, is too unstable to be evacuated, doctors treating him say. But his supporters believe he was poisoned and the authorities are playing..

Credit: Reuters Studio
No indication Navalny was poisoned, Russian doctors say [Video]

No indication Navalny was poisoned, Russian doctors say

Russian doctors treating opposition politician Alexei Navalny say they havenot found any indication that the Kremlin critic was poisoned.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Alexei Navalny: Russian doctors refuse permission to fly comatose dissident to Germany

 A German NGO has sent an air-ambulance with a coma-specialist team to pick up Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny. But Russian doctors say he is too ill...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphIndependentWorldNewsKhaleej Times

Putin’s arch rival and one of Russia’s rare pro-LGBT+ politicians in coma after suspected poisoning

 Alexei Navalny, Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption activist, is unconscious and in hospital after a suspected poisoning. Navalny is said to be in a...
PinkNews Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny arrives at Berlin hospital

 Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has been in a Siberian Hospital since Thursday after a suspected poisoning has arrived in Germany for treatment....
CBS News Also reported by •FOXNews.comDeutsche WelleIndiaTimesKhaleej TimesNews24NYTimes.comNPR

