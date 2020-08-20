|
Putin opponent Alexei Navalny poisoned by 'toxin' in his tea - reports
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Prominent Russian anti-corruption activist and Vladimir Putin opponent Alexei Navalny has reportedly been admitted to hospital in an unconscious state after being reportedly poisoned by a "toxin" in his tea.The 44-year-old foe of...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Alexei Navalny Russian politician and anti-corruption activist
‘Poisoned’ Kremlin critic Navalny arrives at Berlin hospital
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:41Published
Comatose Russian Dissident Alexey Navalny In Berlin
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40Published
Alexei Navalny has landed in Germany for medical treatment after suspect 'poisoning'
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:05Published
Plane carrying Russian politician Alexei Navalny lands in Germany
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:06Published
Vladimir Putin President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and again since 2012
Alexei Navalny: Putin critic taken to airport for flight to GermanyThe Russian opposition activist is being flown to Berlin for treatment, after falling ill in Siberia.
BBC News
Russia to let Navalny fly to Berlin for treatmentRussian doctors have given a dissident who is in a coma after a suspected poisoning permission to be transferred abroad for medical treatment, a senior medic..
WorldNews
Putin bets on Lukashenko keeping power in Belarus for now - sourcesMOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko will probably cling to power for now despite protests..
WorldNews
'Poison is part of Putin's policy,' says Alexei Navalny associate
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 03:47Published
Russian doctors say ‘no trace’ of poison in Navalny, refuse evacuationDoctors treating Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny said Friday there was no evidence to back claims he was poisoned, as aides accused authorities of..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this