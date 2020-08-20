|
Airbnb Files For Initial Public Offering
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Watch VideoAirbnb is going public.
The short-term rental company said Wednesday it has filed for an initial public offering.
The company hasn't released any information on the price or number of shares that'll be available.
The travel industry has grappled with the coronavirus pandemic. Though Airbnb has seen a rebound...
