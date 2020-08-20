Airbnb Files For Initial Public Offering Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Watch VideoAirbnb is going public.



The short-term rental company said Wednesday it has filed for an initial public offering.



The company hasn't released any information on the price or number of shares that'll be available.



