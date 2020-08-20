Greenland Lost Record 586 Billion Tons of Ice In 2019 Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Watch VideoResearchers say Greenland lost a record amount of ice last year – 586 billion tons. That's according to satellite measurements reported in a study on Thursday.



To understand just how much 586 billion tons of ice melt is, a new study says it's enough to cover California in more than four feet of water. It's more... Watch VideoResearchers say Greenland lost a record amount of ice last year – 586 billion tons. That's according to satellite measurements reported in a study on Thursday.To understand just how much 586 billion tons of ice melt is, a new study says it's enough to cover California in more than four feet of water. It's more 👓 View full article

