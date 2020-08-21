Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: Sweden records its highest death toll in 150 years

New Zealand Herald Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Sweden records its highest death toll in 150 yearsSweden recorded its highest death toll in 150 years in the first half of 2020, in a count not seen since an infamous famine in 1869.The Scandinavian nation, which refused to implement a Covid-19 lockdown, recorded 51,405 deaths...
Video Credit: WAPT - Published
News video: US coronavirus death toll surpasses 170,000 ahead of flu season

US coronavirus death toll surpasses 170,000 ahead of flu season 02:34

 US coronavirus death toll surpasses 170,000 ahead of flu season

