Covid 19 coronavirus: Sweden records its highest death toll in 150 years Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

recorded its highest death toll in 150 years in the first half of 2020, in a count not seen since an infamous famine in 1869.The Scandinavian nation, which refused to implement a Covid-19 lockdown, recorded 51,405 deaths... Sweden recorded its highest death toll in 150 years in the first half of 2020, in a count not seen since an infamous famine in 1869.The Scandinavian nation, which refused to implement a Covid-19 lockdown, recorded 51,405 deaths... 👓 View full article

