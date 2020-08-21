Coronavirus bites back in Europe as Latin America tops 250,000 deaths

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources LA County Reports 1,603 New Coronavirus Cases, 57 Additional Deaths



The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Thursday reported 1,603 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 57 additional deaths, bringing countywide totals to 227,346 reported cases.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:50 Published 1 hour ago Coronavirus in Colorado: Aug. 20 report



The positivity rate for COVID-19 in Colorado went up slightly again in Thursday’s reported data, and 15 more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 00:21 Published 1 hour ago Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths at 41,403



The Government said 41,403 people had died in the UK within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of 5pm on Wednesday, an increase of six on the daybefore. Separate figures published by the UK’s.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published 9 hours ago

