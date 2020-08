You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Admin Flip-Flops On COVID-19 Data Reporting Policy



The Trump administration is doing an about-face on its insistence that hospitals report new COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health and Human Services. Gizmodo reports hospitals will once again be.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36 Published 5 hours ago The Most Frustrating Things During COVID-19, According to Infectious Disease Experts



The United States has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and infectious disease experts are troubled by a lot of things at this point of COVID-19 Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:56 Published 14 hours ago Covid-19 Passed Another Horrible Milestone



The covid-19 pandemic has just breezed through another ignoble milestone in the U.S. The viral disease has taken more American lives this year than almost all other leading causes—it ranks behind.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this