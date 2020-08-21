Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Putin critic Navalny fights for life, aides suspect poisoning

IndiaTimes Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
A fierce critic of President Putin, Alexei Navalny was fighting for his life in a Siberian hospital on Thursday after drinking tea that his allies believe was laced with poison. If confirmed, it would be the latest in a long series of poisonings and suspected poisonings of people who have fallen out with the Kremlin, which denies settling scores with its foes by murdering them.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Vocal Putin Critic Alexei Navalny Unconscious & on Ventilator After Suspected Poisoning: Report

Vocal Putin Critic Alexei Navalny Unconscious & on Ventilator After Suspected Poisoning: Report 00:59

 Russian activist Alexei Navalny has been hospitalized for what is suspected to be poisoning by a toxin.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Russia: Putin critic poisoned? Alexei Navalny critical, in hospital | Oneindia News [Video]

Russia: Putin critic poisoned? Alexei Navalny critical, in hospital | Oneindia News

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was admitted in a critical condition to a hospital after suspected poisoning according to his spokesperson. 44-year-old Navalny is unconscious, in intensive..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:21Published
Russian opposition leader Navalny poisoned: Spokeswoman [Video]

Russian opposition leader Navalny poisoned: Spokeswoman

Putin critic was flying from Siberia to Moscow when his plane made an emergency landing after he fell ill.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 09:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Putin Critic Navalny in Coma, Aides Suspect Poisoning

 Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was in a coma in a Siberian hospital on Thursday after drinking a cup of tea that his spokeswoman said she believed...
Newsmax

Vladimir Putin critic Alexei Navalny battling for life after suspected poisoning

 Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was fighting for his life in a Siberian hospital on Thursday after drinking tea that his allies believe was laced with poison.
Zee News


Tweets about this

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Putin critic Navalny fights for life, aides suspect poisoning https://t.co/VzRmwTAxgx https://t.co/3af4YSuIdQ 9 minutes ago

shwarmer

Janet RT @Reuters: Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is fighting for his life in a Siberian hospital after drinking tea that allies said they think w… 10 minutes ago

DawnCoit2

Dawn Coit Putin critic Navalny fights for life, aides suspect poisoning | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/u05dHGjkBH 47 minutes ago

tsecwah46

nicholas tse RT @Reuters: Putin critic Alexei Navalny is fighting for his life in a Siberian hospital. Navalny started feeling ill on a plane returning… 55 minutes ago

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @japantimes: Putin critic Alexei Navalny fights for his life as aides suspect poisoning https://t.co/3gnFlyLhnZ 1 hour ago

Nepal_News_En

Nepal News English THT: Putin critic Navalny fights for life, aides suspect poisoning - https://t.co/3wLMKD4Sh1 1 hour ago

Onmanorama

Onmanorama Putin critic Navalny fights for life, allegedly poisoned by toxic tea https://t.co/qgetc0XIll 1 hour ago

TOIWorld

TOI World News Putin critic Navalny fights for life, aides suspect poisoning https://t.co/zQqCSljvGw 1 hour ago