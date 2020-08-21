Putin critic Navalny fights for life, aides suspect poisoning Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

A fierce critic of President Putin, Alexei Navalny was fighting for his life in a Siberian hospital on Thursday after drinking tea that his allies believe was laced with poison. If confirmed, it would be the latest in a long series of poisonings and suspected poisonings of people who have fallen out with the Kremlin, which denies settling scores with its foes by murdering them.


