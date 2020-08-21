Global  
 

With job losses galore, over 1 million people apply for unemployment insurance in US amidst COVID-19 pandemic

DNA Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Initial claims and new claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the program available to gig and self-employed workers, both went up, reported The Post with about 543,000 new claims were filed for PUA for the week that ended on August 15, up from 488,000 the week before.
 Data released by the Department of Labor revealed that 1.106 million people filed first-week unemployment claims in the U.S.

