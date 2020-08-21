Global  
 

Joe Biden Accepts Democratic Presidential Nomination

Newsy Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Joe Biden Accepts Democratic Presidential NominationWatch VideoJoe Biden on his third try secured his party's nomination for president Thursday evening in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. Biden, closing out the most unconventional of conventions, offered a unified vision for the future.

“Who we are as a nation, what we stand for and most importantly, who we want to be,...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Biden: Trump has

Biden: Trump has "failed to protect America" 02:52

 Joe Biden, formally accepting the Democratic presidential nomination on the last night of the DNC Thursday, said President Donald Trump has "failed to protect America... that is unforgivable."

Joe Biden promises ‘end to national darkness’ in acceptance speech [Video]

Joe Biden promises ‘end to national darkness’ in acceptance speech

Joe Biden vowed to unite an America torn apart by crisis and contempt as heaccepted the Democratic presidential nomination. The former vice president toBarack Obama addressed his fellow Democrats and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19
'Donald Trump has failed to protect America' claims Joe Biden [Video]

'Donald Trump has failed to protect America' claims Joe Biden

Joe Biden accepts the Democratic Party's nomination for US president. He saidAmericans would "choose hope over fear, facts over fiction, fairness overprivilege", as he accepted the role to take on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59
Highlights from Night 4 of the Democratic National Convention [Video]

Highlights from Night 4 of the Democratic National Convention

Former Vice President Joe Biden formally accepted the Democratic nomination for president on Thursday from Wilmington, Delaware on the final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 04:29

Joe Biden formally accepts Democratic Party nomination for US president

 Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in the upcoming US Presenditaial election. Biden gave the acceptance speech on...
Zee News

Joe Biden Accepts US Democratic Presidential Nomination

 Former vice president says that by defeating Trump, the US can ‘overcome this season of darkness in America’
VOA News

Joe's time: Biden accepts nomination, sets sights on Trump

 On Thursday night, a few miles from his childhood home, a few miles from the burger joint he's frequented since he was a teen and a few miles from his alma...
Delawareonline


