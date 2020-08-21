Joe Biden Accepts Democratic Presidential Nomination
Friday, 21 August 2020 () Watch VideoJoe Biden on his third try secured his party's nomination for president Thursday evening in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. Biden, closing out the most unconventional of conventions, offered a unified vision for the future.
“Who we are as a nation, what we stand for and most importantly, who we want to be,...
Joe Biden vowed to unite an America torn apart by crisis and contempt as heaccepted the Democratic presidential nomination. The former vice president toBarack Obama addressed his fellow Democrats and..
