Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Democratic National Convention: Brayden Harrington says Joe Biden helped him with stutter in 'inspiring' speech

New Zealand Herald Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Democratic National Convention: Brayden Harrington says Joe Biden helped him with stutter in 'inspiring' speechA boy's speech at the 2020 Democratic Convention has brought viewers to tears and inspired others, as he explained how Joe Biden bonded with him over having a stutter.13-year-old Brayden Harrington addressed the convention, and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: 2 Former Presidents Take Center Stage At Day 2 Of Democratic National Convention

2 Former Presidents Take Center Stage At Day 2 Of Democratic National Convention 02:01

 CBS4's Natalie Brand has more on day two of the DNC.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Democratic National Convention Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party

Brayden Harrington: Joe Biden and the boy with the stutter

 On the final day of the Democratic National Convention, teenager Brayden Harrington steals the show.
BBC News

DNC 2020: Joe Biden convention speech fact-checked

 Joe Biden made claims about coronavirus and unemployment in his first major speech as the Democratic presidential nominee.
BBC News

Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination and vows to "restore the soul of America"

 Joe Biden officially accepted the Democratic presidential nomination during the final night of the Democratic National Convention, delivering a speech where he..
CBS News

Teen who bonded with Biden over stutter delivers DNC speech

 "About a few months ago, I met him in New Hampshire and he told me we are members of the same club. We stutter," Brayden said.
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden lays out his vision for a post-Trump America [Video]

Biden lays out his vision for a post-Trump America

Joe Biden vowed to heal a country battered by a deadly pandemic and an economic catastrophe by uniting all Americans, while warning that President Donald Trump would go on stoking hatred and fear if elected to another four-year term. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:43Published
Joe Biden promises ‘end to national darkness’ in acceptance speech [Video]

Joe Biden promises ‘end to national darkness’ in acceptance speech

Joe Biden vowed to unite an America torn apart by crisis and contempt as heaccepted the Democratic presidential nomination. The former vice president toBarack Obama addressed his fellow Democrats and millions of Americans at homewhom he hopes will send him to the White House to replace Donald Trump.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published

Highlights From the Democratic National Convention: Night 4

 On the last night of the convention, Joseph R. Biden Jr. officially accepted the Democratic nomination for president. In the most important speech of his career,..
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mayor Pete’s DNC Speech [Video]

Mayor Pete’s DNC Speech

Pete Buttigieg spoke on the final night of the Democrat National Convention, as his former opponent Joe Biden officially becomes the man who will take on President Donald Trump.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:46Published
Cory Booker’s DNC Plea [Video]

Cory Booker’s DNC Plea

On the final night of the Democratic National Convention, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) made his argument for a Joe Biden presidency.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:27Published
Wildfires Force Gov. Newsom to Record Biden Endorsement for Convention Finale [Video]

Wildfires Force Gov. Newsom to Record Biden Endorsement for Convention Finale

Gov. Newsom had planned to address the Democratic National Convention live on Thursday night before Joe Biden accepted the nomination for president but the ongoing wildfire crisis forced Newsom to pare..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Tulsi Gabbard: I Wasn't Invited to Speak at Democratic National Convention

 Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard on Thursday said she wasn't invited to speak at the Democratic National Convention.The Hawaiian Congresswoman and one of the women who...
Newsmax Also reported by •FOXNews.comMashableUSATODAY.comCBS 2NYTimes.comDaily Caller

Democratic National Convention: Brayden Harrington says Joe Biden helped him with stutter in 'inspiring' speech

Democratic National Convention: Brayden Harrington says Joe Biden helped him with stutter in 'inspiring' speech A boy's speech at the 2020 Democratic Convention has brought viewers to tears and inspired others, as he explained how Joe Biden bonded with him over having a...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •CBS 2NYTimes.comFOXNews.com

Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination and vows to "restore the soul of America"

 Joe Biden officially accepted the Democratic presidential nomination during the final night of the Democratic National Convention, delivering a speech where he...
CBS News Also reported by •Zee NewsSBSDaily Caller

Tweets about this