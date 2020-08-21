Global  
 

Brexit: UK-EU trade deal 'seems unlikely' says Michel Barnier

BBC News Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
The bloc's negotiator says talks are "going backwards" as the UK says "little progress" has been made.
News video: EU negotiator 'disappointed' by Brexit talks

EU negotiator 'disappointed' by Brexit talks

 EU negotiator Michel Barnier says he is 'disappointed' after little progress was made in trade deal talks with the UK this week.

Barnier believes Brexit trade deal 'unlikely'

The EU's chief negotiator says the UK's position on a number of issues means a deal is "unlikely" before the end of the year.

Brexit: Where We Are

Negotiations have reached yet another impasse in Britain’s phased leaving from the European Union. With the transition period end date in sight, Boris Johnson refuses to countenance extending the..

Brexit: UK-EU trade deal looking unlikely, says Michel Barnier

“By its current refusal to commit to conditions of open and fair competition and to a balanced agreement on fisheries, the UK makes a trade agreement - at this point - unlikely,” Michel Barnier..

EU-UK deadlock on trade talks goes on with time running out

 BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and Britain remained deadlocked Friday in their talks on trade ties after Brexit, with EU negotiator Michel Barnier saying...
