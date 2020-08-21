Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden: Won't forget George Floyd daughter's words 'Daddy changed the world'

Mid-Day Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Calling on Americans to combat racism, Democratic presidential candidate *Joe Biden *has recalled one of the most important conversations he had during the campaign with George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, whose words "Daddy changed the world" burrowed deep into his heart.

Biden, 77, officially accepted the presidential...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Kamala Harris Speaks On Her Background At DNC

Kamala Harris Speaks On Her Background At DNC 00:33

 Sen. Amy Klobuchar previews tonight's history-making VP speech by Kamala Harris. 'Every little girl and boy in America, especially African Americans, Indian Americans, they're going to look at that screen tonight and they're going to think anything and everything is possible' Kamala Harris will take...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'China dreaming of Joe Biden': Donald Trump slams rival | US elections 2020 [Video]

'China dreaming of Joe Biden': Donald Trump slams rival | US elections 2020

Donald Trump took potshots at his rival, Joe Biden, as Presidential elections in the United States of America loom closer. Trump, the serving President, said that US' traditional rivals like China and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:12Published
Joe Biden wishes Indian Americans on Independence Day [Video]

Joe Biden wishes Indian Americans on Independence Day

US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden extended wished NRIs on the occasion of India's Independence Day in Washington DC. He said, "To all Indian Americans and all Americans of Indian ancestry..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published
Tourists haggle with vendor in India in surprising and typically Canadian fashion [Video]

Tourists haggle with vendor in India in surprising and typically Canadian fashion

Canada is not known for being the world's leader or superpower. Canadians don't have the biggest military presence, or the most money. But they are known worldwide for their easygoing..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:03Published

Tweets about this

Politicalfunda3

Political_funda RT @ndtv: "Daddy Changed World": Biden Recalls George Floyd's Daughter's Words https://t.co/Drj6GbuyMQ https://t.co/iL8iFYxBu0 9 minutes ago

ndtv

NDTV "Daddy Changed World": Biden Recalls George Floyd's Daughter's Words https://t.co/Drj6GbuyMQ https://t.co/iL8iFYxBu0 2 hours ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut "Daddy Changed World": Biden Recalls George Floyd's Daughter's Words https://t.co/Tug9ocd5uG https://t.co/qKtLUCIgOB 2 hours ago

Johnnystill1

John D. Elmstedt Jr. Joe Biden is DESPERATE not once,twice, but 3 times, he pulled our the sympathy card, death of his son beau who was… https://t.co/AHNS2QZNZ3 5 hours ago

Music_Is_Me88

Angie C. I'll never forget the speech Biden gave for George Floyd's funeral. It was amazing! #DemocraticNationalConvention 11 hours ago

Semiogogue

Read The Signs Joe Biden said "he'll never forget" when he "leaned down to talk to" George Floyd's daughter. In this case, I beli… https://t.co/WdixiWsaGl 11 hours ago

bluebird21833

Amanda RT @Chris_Benson_: @janetperrine @HKrassenstein @realDonaldTrump No, he said it privately to a small group of people ELEVEN YEARS BEFORE TH… 1 week ago

Chris_Benson_

Chris @janetperrine @HKrassenstein @realDonaldTrump No, he said it privately to a small group of people ELEVEN YEARS BEFO… https://t.co/D7r1idcpH2 1 week ago