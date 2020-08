Russian doctors clear Alexei Navalny, Putin critic in coma, to be flown to Berlin for treatment Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Russian doctors granted permission Friday for opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the critic of President Vladimir Putin who has been in a coma following allegations he was poisoned in a Kremlin-linked attack, to be flown to Germany for medical treatment. 👓 View full article