Biden speech evokes Layton's message of hope, days before 9th anniversary of former NDP leader's death Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Joe Biden delivered a message of hope and optimism Thursday evening during his acceptance speech as the Democratic presidential nominee, and at the same time evoked memories of a letter written almost nine years ago by the late NDP Leader Jack Layton, days before his death.