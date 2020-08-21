Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BTS 'Dynamite' scores high in YouTube premiere viewing record

newKerala.com Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

BTS music video for 'Dynamite' smashes YouTube premiere record for most concurrent views

 And it could be on course to break another...
Independent

BTS Breaks YouTube Records With 'Dynamite' Music Video

 In addition to breaking the record for the biggest premiere on YouTube, 'Dynamite' visuals became the fastest Korean group music video to reach 10 million views.
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this