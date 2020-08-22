Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China will own US if Joe Biden wins election, says President Donald Trump

Zee News Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
President Donald Trump on Friday said China will own the US if his Democratic rival Joe Biden is voted to power in the November 3 presidential elections
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Minnesota Poll: Trump And Biden Nearly Tied

Minnesota Poll: Trump And Biden Nearly Tied 00:43

 A new poll spells bad news for Joe Biden's candidacy. The poll shows President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are statistically tied in Minnesota. This poll is from the Trafalgar Group. It finds Biden at 46.9 percent and Trump at 46.5 percent. The other candidates in the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Wisconsin RNC delegates gear up for GOP convention with uncertainty in the air [Video]

Wisconsin RNC delegates gear up for GOP convention with uncertainty in the air

The Republican Nation Convention is preparing to kick off their convention in Charlotte, North Carolina. But some Wisconsin RNC Delegates are still not sure how they will be taking part in the big..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:27Published
GOP prepares for battle after bruising DNC [Video]

GOP prepares for battle after bruising DNC

[NFA] Vice President Mike Pence on Friday launched the Republican counterattack to the scathing criticism that President Donald Trump received at the Democrats' nominating convention this week,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:35Published
Trump bids farewell brother Robert at White House [Video]

Trump bids farewell brother Robert at White House

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Friday walked down the steps of the White House North Portico as the coffin of brother Robert Trump was placed in a hearse and departed the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Who is Miles Taylor, Ex-DHS Official Waging War Against His Former Boss, Trump?

 Former Trump administration official Miles Taylor -- who endorsed 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday -- warned President Donald Trump on...
Mediaite

Donald Trump takes campaign to Joe Biden’s birthplace

 President Donald Trump took the fight to Joe Biden’s old backyard and insisted his Democratic rival would be the state’s “worst nightmare” if elected...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Just JaredJust Jared Jr

'Kamala Harris is a step worse; I have more Indians than her': Donald Trump attacks Joe Biden's running mate

 US President Donald Trump, in another attack, has claimed that he has "more Indians" than Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's vice presidential candidate...
DNA


Tweets about this