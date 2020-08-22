|
Kamala Harris talks about the other 'Chithi' - a step mother
'Chithi' -- the Tamil word for the mother's younger sister who is affectionate to her nephews and nieces -- has come into prominence after US' Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris used it in a speech to stress her Chennai roots. However, there is another person who is also called 'Chithi', but may not be as...
